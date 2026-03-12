Torremolinos to ask central and regional governments for four million euros to deal with recent storm damage The council has already formalised an initial emergency contract worth 60,000 euros for the removal of trees and fencing affected by the wind gusts caused by storms Leonardo and Marta

By the middle of last month, in an initial damage report, Torremolinos estimated the destruction along the municipality’s coastal strip at nearly 700,000 euros following the passage of successive storms.

This estimate is focused only on the beaches, after walkways, showers and beach towers have been left unusable, among other elements that will have to be replaced. These include the 12,000 cubic metres of sand lost on the promenade that separates Bajondillo from La Carihuela and the serious consequences of the storms along more than 500 metres of promenade in Los Álamos.

In addition to these complications, which are being felt just before the lead up to Easter, there are also the consequences in the rest of the municipality, such as the appearance of cracks and potholes in road surfaces, together with dozens of fallen trees and lampposts and signage that collapsed.

It should also be remembered that, in addition to the considerable damage, on 27 January, a young woman died when a palm tree fell on her in Avenida Palma de Mallorca.

The municipal authority has announced that, given the scale of the effects of the combination of rain, strong winds and coastal phenomena, the local administration is considering applying for some four million euros in aid for recovery from both the Andalusian regional government and the central government.

In addition, some steps have already been taken to address the problems, such as the emergency processing of an initial contract worth 60,000 euros, taxes included, to deal with extraordinary tasks such as works and services for the removal of trees, demolition of damaged elements and the installation of safety fencing following the strong winds associated with storms Leonardo and Marta.

Municipal officials point out that this type of procedure is provided for under the public sector contracts act in situations where it is necessary to provide an immediate response “due to catastrophic events, situations involving serious danger or needs affecting national defence.”

New contracts

This initial procurement of additional resources for the municipal services, the council said, is independent of other measures that are included in its plans and will be aimed at restoring normality and adopting measures to prevent this type of effect from occurring again. In this case, municipal sources said, “Given their nature, they will be tendered through the ordinary administrative procedure, although they are included within the emergency plan.”

On the political front, the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, in her capacity as president of the PP mayors’ council, has already announced that in the local councils governed by this party in the province, as well as in the provincial council, the Popular Party will promote motions calling on the central government to allow local administrations to allocate their budget surplus to urgent investments to mitigate the effects of the storm.