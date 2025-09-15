Torremolinos aims to fill two more neighbourhoods with colourful murals

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 15 September 2025, 12:39 Share

Following the project in the Plaza Vicente Aleixandre, a space revitalised in the El Calvario neighbourhood where the artist Bosska transformed a wall with a mural dedicated to women, the town hall has launched a project to create eight more works of this kind, which will adorn the walls in this area and in the neighbouring San Miguel district. These large-format street paintings will be displayed in Calles Periodista Juan Villar, Río Aguasvivas, Juan Quesada Rosado, Río Isuela and Joaquín Blake.

At the moment, a call for tenders is under way to draw up a technical document that should include the specifications for the execution of the murals, as well as a basic health and safety study.

One of the cornerstones of this idea is neighbourhood participation. In fact, the different neighbourhood communities have already been consulted and have shown their unanimous support for this proposal. In addition, when the time comes, residents will be asked for their opinion on the subject of these works.

The aim, as the local council makes clear, "is none other than to demonstrate the importance of their involvement in a project that will transform their neighbourhood and to make them feel an active part of it".

For the implementation of this plan, the local administration has a grant of almost 250,000 euros awarded by the directorate general for the promotion and development of tourism, within the regional ministry’s framework of the aid foreseen for the tourist municipalities of Andalucía (Munitur), which is aimed at "improving the quality of public spaces of tourist-cultural interest".

Although the project is at an embryonic stage, it is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The new murals are in addition to other projects in El Calvario, such as the opening of the Isabel Manoja social building and the recovery of the old market and Plaza Vicente Aleixandre itself. In addition, the town hall wants the former regional government's children's home, which is currently closed, to be used as a social facility. In fact, the local authority's budgets already include an allocation for the demolition of the structure that was intended for the extension of this building, which was never completed.