Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 10:40

Torremolinos town hall is currently carrying out various cleaning and maintenance tasks at the Virgen del Carmen I and II swimming pools, which, as every season, close their doors throughout August to allow for essential plumbing, electrical and painting work. The council said that these tasks are necessary to ensure the proper upkeep of the facilities ahead of the new sporting season, which is scheduled to begin on 1 September.

Work is already under way on the refurbishment of the showers, along with the replacement of the hot water and sanitary outlet, while the air ducts are also being cleaned and filters replaced. The pressure system for the 25-metre pool will also be replaced. In addition, the flooring in the facilities will be cleaned and treated with anti-slip coating.

Another task being carried out is the installation of a new footbath, a therapeutic and relaxing facility designed specifically for foot care that improves circulation and alleviates pain.

The council explained that these maintenance activities are essential to ensure the proper functioning of the aquatic facilities, which throughout the year host a wide range of activities organised by the sports department.