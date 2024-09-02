Torremolinos raises awareness about the importance of glass recycling

Tony Bryant Monday, 2 September 2024, 17:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall, in collaboration with Ecovidrio, is carrying out a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of glass recycling among local hospitality businesses to determine how much glass is being recycled.

The results released by the local council during the first phase of this campaign, known as Horeca, show that of the 775 businesses surveyed, 57 per cent (439) are recyclers, although almost 40 per cent (301) are not. Of the non-recycling establishments (and those unaware of the town’s regulations concerning recycling), 64 have now requested means such as containers to deposit waste glass.

Phase II will focus on businesses that do not recycle glass, and Ecovidrio will visit a total of 336 bars and restaurants for the second time to offer to provide specific recycling containers free of charge.

Finally, phase III will include a review of the general compliance of the campaign. Once it is concluded, businesses that are not complying will be issued with notification of their duty to recycle glass as established by the local regulations.