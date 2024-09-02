Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The campaign is aimed at local hospitality businesses. SUR.
Torremolinos raises awareness about the importance of glass recycling
Environment

Torremolinos raises awareness about the importance of glass recycling

In collaboration with Ecovidrio, the town hall has launched a three-phase initiative aimed at the local hospitality sector to determine how much is being recycled

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 2 September 2024, 17:21

Torremolinos town hall, in collaboration with Ecovidrio, is carrying out a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of glass recycling among local hospitality businesses to determine how much glass is being recycled.

The results released by the local council during the first phase of this campaign, known as Horeca, show that of the 775 businesses surveyed, 57 per cent (439) are recyclers, although almost 40 per cent (301) are not. Of the non-recycling establishments (and those unaware of the town’s regulations concerning recycling), 64 have now requested means such as containers to deposit waste glass.

Phase II will focus on businesses that do not recycle glass, and Ecovidrio will visit a total of 336 bars and restaurants for the second time to offer to provide specific recycling containers free of charge.

Finally, phase III will include a review of the general compliance of the campaign. Once it is concluded, businesses that are not complying will be issued with notification of their duty to recycle glass as established by the local regulations.

