Torremolinos promises 'swift solution' as power outage hits residents

Several areas of the town were left without electricity on Monday following a fault at a Costa del Sol substation, with Endesa working to restore full service

Tony Bryant

Monday, 9 February 2026, 12:40

Following electrical issues reported in different areas of Torremolinos, many residents found themselves without electricity on Monday 9 February.

The town hall explained that Endesa was contacted as soon as the incidents began in order to report the situation and work towards a “swift solution”.

The problem has been identified at a substation on the Costa del Sol and is affecting several areas of the municipality, as well as more than 5,000 street lights.

While power has already been restored in some areas, the local council said it will share further updates “as soon as they receive information on when the issue will be fully resolved”.

