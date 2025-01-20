Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos opens registration for stallholders at special Valentine's market

Six stalls are available at the market, which will be held in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso from the 9 to 23 February

Torremolinos

Monday, 20 January 2025, 10:40

Torremolinos town hall will set up a flower market in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso from the 9 to 23 February as part of its Valentine's Day initiatives. Those interested in operating one of the six market stalls available must submit the application through the electronic platform of the delegation of commerce between 21 and 30 January: applications submitted after this deadline will not be processed.

People who apply must have the relevant license for the retail of flowers. In the event that the number of applications submitted exceeds the offer of the six stalls, a lot will be drawn among the applicants who meet all the requirements.

The market will operate between 10am and 6pm each day.

