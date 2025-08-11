Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new facility opened on Friday. SUR
Costa del Sol

Torremolinos opens ‘much requested’ new dog park in El Saltillo

The 1,500-sqaure-metre facility, the fifth to be installed in the town, is open every day between 8am and 11pm

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 11 August 2025, 11:19

Torremolinos town hall has inaugurated a new dog park, a 1,500-square-metre facility located in Calle Giordano Bruno in the El Saltillo neighbourhood. The space, enclosed by a fence with a double-gated entrance for the safety of the animals, includes a mixed-use fountain for both pets and their owners, an exercise circuit with four features designed to help dogs develop agility, strength and balance, as well as a shaded area with seating.

The new park, the fifth to be installed in the municipality, was inaugurated on Friday by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, along with members of her council.

“Once the park was finished, we wanted to open it immediately, because it was something that has been much requested by the local residents. As you can see, there are many residents in this area with pets, so this new space will be important for all of them. This was a commitment we had with this neighbourhood and, from today, it can be enjoyed by everyone,” the mayor said.

The dog park will be open seven days a week from 8am until 11pm.

