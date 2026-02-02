Torremolinos names a street in honour of 'role model' teacher

The event was attended by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid (c), along with family members, friends and former pupils.

Torremolinos has inaugurated Calle Maestro Francisco Aguilar Pérez, a street located next to CEIP La Paz, the school where the honoured teacher spent his entire professional career.

The naming of the street was unanimously approved during the full council meeting in May 2025.

Pérez left a lasting legacy through his dedication to education and to the social and cultural life of the town. He served as headteacher of the school, and he was posthumously named an ‘adopted son’ of the town in 2018.

The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, along with family members, friends, former pupils, representatives of the educational community and local residents.

During the event, the mayor said that “Don Francisco” was not only a teacher in the classroom but also a “role model beyond it, committed to values-based education”. She added that his legacy lives on in the many former pupils who were educated in respect, empathy and social responsibility.

“Francisco Aguilar represented many values, such as his closeness to others and his commitment to improving things not only through his professional work but also through the causes he considered just. This street is undoubtedly a form of recognition. The mark left by Don Francisco — whom many continued to call maestro even in adulthood — is present throughout this neighbourhood,” the mayor said.

Born in Almogía, Francisco Aguilar Pérez completed his teacher training in 1963 and moved to Torremolinos in 1970, where he remained throughout his career. Among his contributions were improvements to school facilities, including the removal of prefabricated classrooms, the construction of preschool buildings, sports facilities and specialist classrooms. He also promoted other educational and social projects within the municipality.