Torremolinos launches wide-ranging programme of sports activities in lead up to San Miguel fair

As part of the wide-ranging programme of sports activities scheduled throughout September to mark the San Miguel fair, Torremolinos is holding the Cañada del Lobo vertical race on Friday 12 September, an event that will be held in time trial format along a four-kilometre course with a 500-metre positive elevation gain. The council said the race provides the opportunity to experience a unique setting and take in the stunning views of the coastline from the Torremolinos mountains.

The race, registration for which is open via the Torremolinos Despega app, starts at 6pm from the Makalu bridge in the El Pinillo district. Runners will set off in groups of one to three, depending on the number of participants, with the finish line at Cañada del Lobo. Bib collection will be available from one hour before the start of the race.

The entry fee is four euros, with a 50 per cent discount for those already subscribed to Torremolinos town hall’s sports activities.

The organisers have set a limit of 200 participants, with the competition open to athletes from cadet to veteran categories. The best runners in each category, male and female, will receive medals, and all participants will be given a commemorative T-shirt.

As part of its aim to diversify its offer and complement the traditional sun-and-beach sector, the municipality is promoting new facilities that focus on the mountains as a magnet for active tourism. These are in addition to the extensive network of sports facilities already available in the town, which attract thousands of athletes, both Spanish and international, every year.

Another event takes place on Saturday 13 September, when chess will take centre stage with the Torremolinos 2025 open chess tournament, taking place at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre. Registration is available at www.ajedrezmalaga.org.

On Sunday 14 September, the town hosts the San Miguel 2025 fun run, one of the most popular events in the lead up to the town’s San Miguel fair.

For more information about all sporting events, see the town hall's Facebook page.