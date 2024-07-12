Torremolinos joins programme to help improve quality of life of the elderly

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 12 July 2024, 13:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has joined the 'Soledad 0, Vida 10' (loneliness 0, life 10) project of the Harena Foundation, an initiative that consists of a volunteer programme in order to alleviate the loneliness of the elderly. The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, accompanied by the social affairs councillor, Gloria Manoja, and the managing director of the foundation, Angie Moreno.

The mayor explained that with this programme, the council intends to improve the quality of life of the elderly, especially those who suffer from loneliness.

“As a society we cannot look the other way. A society that is not able to take care of its members when they are most vulnerable, in the last years of their lives, is a failed society. There are ailments and diseases that are inevitable, but loneliness is nothing more than an unfortunate consequence against which we have the obligation to fight,” Del Cid said.

According to the census, in Torremolinos today there are more than 17,000 residents over 65 years of age, not including second homes and the floating population typical of a tourist municipality. Of that figure, 533 are in a situation of dependency.

“This is a necessary involvement of our social services and precisely for this reason we have realised that one of the ailments suffered by these elderly is intangible: loneliness is not seen, but it is there and it is becoming a more and more serious problem," explained the mayor.

Harena Foundation

The Harena Foundation is a private non-profit entity created in 2007 from the initiative of a group of friends who, sharing the same concern, endeavoured to build a fairer and more committed society by promoting the culture of care. Its objective is to promote social intervention with elderly people who suffer from loneliness by raising awareness in society in order to improve their quality of life. The volunteers are involved in various aspects of the lives of the elderly, providing them with company and helping them with procedures; in short, being with them and giving them time, affection and life.