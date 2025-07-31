Torremolinos joins Junta's summer campaign against gender-based violence

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Thursday, 31 July 2025, 21:47 Share

Torremolinos has joined the regional Andalusian campaign in the south of Spain to promote the 900 200 999 freephone helpline against gender-based violence this summer. The initiative, launched by the regional government through the Andalusian women’s institute (IAM), was presented earlier this week at the Hotel Pez Espada by Ruth Sarabia, local delegate of the ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality; Remedios Cueto, provincial coordinator of the Andalusian women’s institute in Malaga; and Silvia De Lucchi, vice president of the local association of hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).

Under the slogan "always keep it with you", the project aims to raise awareness of the 900 200 999 helpline - a freephone number, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, connected to the emergency services (112) and crisis centres for victims of sexual violence.

Sarabia emphasised the regional government’s commitment to the prevention of and fight against gender-based violence. “This summer period has seen a 37 per cent increase in cases and reports of gender-based violence, which is deeply concerning. In many cases, this is due to increased time spent together, heightened tensions, and, unfortunately, this can lead to violent episodes. That is why we believe it is essential for hotels to play a role, as we’ve observed that several recent cases of gender-based violence have occurred in tourist settings,” she said.

She also encouraged the public to act if they witness any instance of gender-based violence: “If no one makes that call, if we turn a blind eye, we continue to contribute to the tragic numbers of women murdered year after year. Last year, of the ten women killed in Andalucía, four were during the summer. This year, three murders have already taken place in the summer months. The numbers continue to rise over a short period, which is why we must be especially proactive during these months.”

The campaign includes a music video featuring a catchy summer tune with the number 900 200 999 as the central hook to make it easy to remember. The video includes young men and women, older women, and even a woman with a disability, to ensure everyone can relate to it. The video and posters will be circulated across media outlets, social media, cinemas, concerts and shopping centres (particularly in coastal areas), as well as at local fairs and festivals.