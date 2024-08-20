Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rubble from the building works being carried out in one of the schools. SUR
Torremolinos invests 120,000 euros to improve and maintain nursery and primary schools
Education

Torremolinos invests 120,000 euros to improve and maintain nursery and primary schools

The town hall is taking advantage of the "eight-week window" that the summer holiday period opens up

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:21

Torremolinos town hall is investing more than 120,000 euros in the refurbishment of the nursery and primary schools in the municipality. These are improvements and maintenance work that are carried out during the periods when there are no classes. They are actions, according to the mayor, Margarita del Cid, that are "very requested". For these works, as she pointed out, it is necessary to take advantage of the "eight-week window" that summer opens up. The mayor, accompanied by the councillor for education, Francisco García, went to the La Paz and San Miguel schools recently to check on the progress of these actions.

In the case of the first, they were able to see the progress made in improving the main classroom, as well as the plinth built around the perimeter of the educational centre to improve its condition. In the case of the San Miguel school, the lighting is being replaced, a new bathroom has been built and all the classrooms are being painted. The Junta de Andalucía has also completed the installation of a new lift in this school.

A change of lighting is also under way in the Benyamina and Palma de Mallorca schools, as well as in the health centres. In terms of painting, apart from the San Miguel school, it is planned to paint all the classrooms in the Atenea school; although in this area, the municipal education department has started the procedures to contract painting work in all the schools, which will be carried out during non-teaching periods during the 2024/2025 school year, starting at Christmas.

Other actions include a ramp to improve access to the Albaida school, the repair of the gym wall at the Benyamina school and the replacement of the outdoor toilets at the Palma de Mallorca school.

On the other hand, the mayor has announced that the school grants for the next academic year have already begun to be processed and will represent an increase of nine percent over last year, reaching 192,200 euros. "Our commitment, as we have done since we took office, is to ensure that these grants are collected in time and in the right way, so that the start of the school year does not mean a financial hardship for families who need a boost," Del Cid explained.

