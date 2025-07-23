Torremolinos improves efficiency of waste paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging recycling service

More than 700 containers will be replaced across the municipality.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 10:44 Compartir

Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid announced this week the complete renewal of the town’s paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging material container system. Del Cid explained that the new side-loading containers have a larger capacity than the current rear-loading ones, which will increase their ability and thus improve the efficiency of the service. The first batch of containers - totalling 75 - has already begun to be installed, and in total, 709 containers will be replaced across the municipality.

“We are now fully immersed in the complete renewal of paper, cardboard and lightweight packaging containers in the town, an initiative undertaken by the association of municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol,” the mayor explained.

The president of the association of municipalities, Manuel Cardeña, added: “This initiative in Torremolinos is part of a wider renewal being carried out across all the municipalities within the association, with a total of 6,488 units: 3,902 for the selective collection of lightweight packaging and 2,586 for the collection of paper-cardboard.”

Another new feature is that Urbaser, the company awarded the waste collection contract, will introduce volume sensors to monitor the fill levels of containers. This will allow for detailed analysis of container usage in different areas and enable route and frequency adjustments, thereby providing a more efficient and responsive service.

Del Cid also announced that a reinforcement service for the paper and cardboard container banks will be launched to meet the increased commercial activity.

Torremolinos town hall reminded residents that, in accordance with the municipal bylaw, all organic waste must be deposited between 8pm and midnight.