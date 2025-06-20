Health
Torremolinos health centre extension date slips
Building work began in November 2023, with a planned opening date of July 2024
The opening of La Carihuela health centre extension in Torremolinos which - at least on the surface - appears to be ready, has still not been finalised. Building work began in November 2023, with a planned opening date of July 2024.
However, the construction company requested a postponement, which led to an initial delay. This new wing, with 11 consultation rooms, will bring the total to 40.
