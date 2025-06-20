Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the health centre construction work last December, when it resumed. José Rodríguez Cámara
Health

Torremolinos health centre extension date slips

Building work began in November 2023, with a planned opening date of July 2024

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:12

The opening of La Carihuela health centre extension in Torremolinos which - at least on the surface - appears to be ready, has still not been finalised. Building work began in November 2023, with a planned opening date of July 2024.

However, the construction company requested a postponement, which led to an initial delay. This new wing, with 11 consultation rooms, will bring the total to 40.

