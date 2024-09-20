Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Environment

Torremolinos demonstrates 'commitment to sustainability' with new electric vehicle

The town hall has unveiled the new vehicle which will be used for the collection of rubbish along the promenade

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:34

Torremolinos has taken delivery of a new vehicle for the collection of urban solid waste, an electric truck with a rear loading system that was presented outside the town hall on Thursday by the councillors for environment and beaches, Ramón Alcaide and Miguel Domínguez. The new electric vehicle, assigned to the coastal area, will allow access and operation in urban pedestrian spaces and along the town's promenade.

The acquisition of this vehicle aims to promote the practice of healthy and sustainable activities in the municipality, both for tourists and residents.

"Today we present a new 100% electric vehicle that will improve the collection of urban solid waste, especially on the Paseo Marítimo, and also, due to its small dimensions, in other parts of the town," said Alcaide, who highlighted "the commitment to sustainability that the town hall is making".

This new acquisition is part of the destination tourism sustainability plan, ‘Torremolinos, Smart Paradise’, financed entirely by the NextGeneration-EU fund.

