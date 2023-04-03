Torremolinos announces three-month cultural programme The agenda includes live music and entertainment, graffiti and urban dance workshops, hiking routes, poetry recitals, exhibitions, and the town's LGBT Pride festival

Ruta del Rock is one of the many activities in the spring cultural agenda.

Torremolinos has announced a series of cultural and leisure activities for all audiences that will be held at various locations in the town from April to June.

The agenda includes live music and entertainment, graffiti and urban dance workshops, hiking routes, poetry recitals, exhibitions, and the LGBT Film Cycle.

Other activities taking place will be a concert in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, which will offer a performance by the Ara Vartarian Orchestra on Sunday 23 April; as well as events to mark Autism Awareness Day (Sunday 16 April), and World Dance Day (29 April).

Music will also feature on the agenda, and will include the Ruta del Rock, the International Jazz Day festival, and an open-air concert by Maui de Utrera, a flamenco singer who took her inspiration from her uncle, the legendary Bambino.

The cultural programme will incorporate the town’s Pride celebrations, held between 1 and 4 June, and as in previous editions, this flamboyant gathering will present colourful parades, drag shows, and various LGBT-theme activities in different locations in the town.

All activities on the cultural agenda are free, although some require prior registration. For more information and full schedule, see www.torremolinos.es