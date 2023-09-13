Torremolinos to create new register of pets

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos town hall has signed an agreement with the Official College of Veterinarians of Malaga for the creation and development of a municipal registry of pets in the town. The contract was signed on Tuesday (12 September) by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, and the president of the college, Juan Antonio de Luque Ibáñez.

The register will include the name, breed, sex, date of birth and data of the identification microchip of the animal, and will be managed by the college, which will be responsible for issuing the Andalusian document of animal identification and registration (DAIRA). It will also create a census of dog breeds which have certain physical and behavioural characteristics that are categorised and classed as potentially dangerous dogs (PPP).

Ampliar Juan Antonio de Luque Ibáñez and Margarita del Cid sign the agreement. SUR

The town hall pointed out that the register will ensure “rigorous control and secrecy” of the data provided by the owners of the animals.

The agreement will have a duration of two years with an annual running cost of 3,630 euros, and will have the possibility of being automatically extended for five-year periods.

Torremolinos currently has 15,251 domestic animals: some 11,333 are dogs, of which 586 are considered potentially dangerous, along with 3,841 cats, 38 ferrets and 39 other pets.