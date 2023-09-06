Spain's new animal welfare law: how much will liability insurance for dogs cost and what are the fines for not having it?

J.Z Valencia Compartir Copiar enlace

Pet dog owners will be forced to take out liability insurance for their furry friends under the new animal welfare law in Spain which comes into force on 29 September.

In Spain, that will affect a lot of people. There are more than nine million dogs, meaning that there are twice as many pets in Spanish households as there are children.

The new animal welfare law, which aims to promote protection and prevent animal abandonment, will affect owners of pets such as dogs, cats and even parakeets, and imposes a series of fines of up to 200,000 euros.

One of the law's main new requirements is civil liability insurance for anyone who has a dog at home, which until now, was compulsory for only the most dangerous breeds. But after 29 September, will be a requirement of all pet dog owners everywhere in Spain and for all breeds.

The law, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on 28 March this year, states: "In the case of dog ownership and throughout the life of the animal, the owner must take out and maintain civil liability insurance for damage to third parties, which includes in its coverage the persons responsible for the animal, for an amount sufficient to cover any expenses arising, derived, to be established by regulation".

It will cost between 25 and 30 euros per year, and about 50 euros for dogs considered of a dangerous breed. Any dog owner who does not have this insurance from 29 September faces fines between 500 and 10,000 euros.

Also under the new law, anyone wishing to become a dog owner "must provide proof that they have completed a training course for dog ownership, which shall be valid indefinitely".