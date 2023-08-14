Do you have a pet dog at home? From September you will have to take out compulsory insurance in Spain There are more than nine million dogs in Spain, meaning that there are twice as many pets in Spanish households as there are children

A new animal welfare law set to come into force in Spain next month will mean that anyone who owns a dog at home will need to take out liability insurance.

In Spain, that will affect a lot of people. There are more than nine million dogs, meaning that there are twice as many pets in Spanish households as there are children. From 29 September the country's new animal welfare law, which aims to promote protection and prevent animal abandonment, comes into force. The law includes an important condition regarding civil liability insurance for dogs, which until now was only compulsory for breeds considered potentially dangerous. In some regions this insurance was required, but according to the new law it will be compulsory throughout the whole country, and for all breeds of dogs.

The law, published in the official State Gazette (BOE) on 28 March, states: "In the case of dog ownership and throughout the life of the animal, the owner must take out and maintain civil liability insurance for damage to third parties, which includes in its coverage the persons responsible for the animal, for an amount sufficient to cover any expenses arising, to be established by regulation".

The law also states that those who opt to be dog owners "must accredit the completion of a training course for dog ownership, which will be valid indefinitely. This training course will be free of charge and its content will be determined by regulation".

Most of the companies in the sector already have pet insurance, some of them only with civil liability and others with more coverage that can be added, such as veterinary coverage or telephone assistance services. In some cases, companies limit the age of pets which can be covered - for example, from three months to nine years - and provide insurance options for other types of exotic animals, such as birds or reptiles. The price range can vary, from 50 to more than 100 euros per year.