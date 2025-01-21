Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The recently inaugurated lift that connects Parque La Batería with Carihuela is included in the scheme. SUR
Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service
Infrastructure

Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service

The town hall said that in addition to allowing the free use for some groups, a more economical method would be provided for those people who use the facilities regularly

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:01

Torremolinos town hall has announced that it is working on the regulation of the public price for the municipal lift service, including the recently inaugurated lift that connects Parque La Batería with Avenida Carlota Alessandri.

The council is considering a structure that will allow children under six years of age, pensioners and people with reduced mobility to be exempt from payment.

The price is currently set at one euro for the use of the lifts, and the local authority is considering the possibility of offering a ten-trip pass at a price of 7.50 euros, a 50-trip pass at 25 euros and a 100-trip pass for 40 euros.

The town hall said in a statement that in addition to allowing the free use for some groups, a more economical way would be provided for those people who use the lifts regularly, “guaranteeing a better connection between the different areas of the town”.

Last weekend, the panoramic elevator in the La Bateria park was inaugurated, which bridges a difference in height of 30 metres, making it a key element to improve the accessibility and connectivity of the municipality by linking the largest park in Torremolinos with the neighbourhood of La Carihuela.

