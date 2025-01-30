Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Thursday, 30 January 2025, 09:17 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the renovation work on Calle Salgareño, in the El Pinillo district, and its surroundings have come to an end, resulting in “an accessible and safe space”. The work began last May and has involved a comprehensive reform of this road in terms of safety and mobility, seeing it is an area used by numerous schoolchildren and users of the Cercanías train station.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, pointed out that the 320,000-euro project entailed the replacement of the infrastructure, the resurfacing of the road and the creation of a new pavement to comply with accessibility standards.

“We said a few months ago that this was an action that would have continuity, and today we are here to take a step further in this commitment, not only with Calle Salgareño, but with the entire area of El Pinillo," she said.

In recent weeks, painting work has also been carried out on the walls, railings and street lights, along with the addition of artificial turf, shrubs, trees and flowering plants installed on the traffic islands.

"We are going to continue working on a comprehensive regeneration of all those spaces that, like this one, deserve improvement. Even more so if they are used daily by hundreds of schoolchildren,” Del Cid explained.