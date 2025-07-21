Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 21 July 2025, 10:02 Compartir

Torremolinos closed the month of June with a total of 26,418 people affiliated with Spain's state social security system, according to data from the ministry of inclusion, social security and migration. This figure represents a month-on-month increase of 870 workers, equating to a 3.4 per cent rise compared to May, when the municipality recorded 25,548 workers.

Specifically, in June, the town had 20,135 people affiliated with the general system, an increase of 902 compared to May. The number of self-employed workers stood at 5,872 in June - that was 73 more than in June 2024.

Regarding employment contracts, Torremolinos registered 2,123 contracts in June, of which 997 were for men and 1,126 for women. This marks a month-on-month increase of 6.6 per cent compared to May.

The hospitality sector led the local economy, accounting for the majority of contracts in June, with a total of 1,238. The 25 to 44 age group saw the highest number of contracts, totalling 896.

The Costa del Sol town also recorded its lowest unemployment figure in 17 years this June, with 4,345 unemployed individuals - 1,724 men and 2,621 women - according to data from the Argos observatory of the Andalusian regional government.

The municipality experienced an annual drop in unemployment of 380 people, which represents an 8.1 per cent decrease compared to June 2024, when 4,725 people were registered unemployed. Month-on-month unemployment also fell, with 186 people joining the workforce compared to May - a 4.1 per cent decline.