Torremolinos bars awarded in tapas route initiative The awards for eleventh edition of the popular gastronomic route were divided into three categories, which included ‘favourite tapa’, ‘most creative’ and the ‘best service’

The winners receive their awards in the ceremony in Torremolinos. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall has held a special awards presentation at the Destino Tapa restaurant to present a total of 11 prizes to the winners of the Ruta del Tapa initiative that was held in the town last November.

The awards for the eleventh edition of the popular gastronomic route were divided into three categories, which included ‘favourite tapa’, ‘most creative’ and the ‘best service’.

More than 50 establishments took part in an initiative where customers are asked to participate by voting on the wide gastronomic variety of dishes that exists in Torremolinos, from the most traditional tapas to the most sophisticated.

The favourite tapa category was won by Bulevar By NA, while the second place went to Cervecería Twister. There was a joint third place shared by Limao Bistro-Sushi Fusion and Destino Tapa.

The most creative category was awarded to Destino Tapa, and the second and third prizes were collected by the Hotel El Pozo and Limao Bistro-Sushi Fusión respectively.

Finally, the first prize for the best service went to Destino Tapa, while the second went to La Pepa Torremolinos. A joint third place was awarded to Cervecería Twister and Pizzeria Palette.

The awards were presented by the councillor for Culture, José Manuel Ruíz Rivas.