Torremolinos awards bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th tapas route

Margarita del Cid (c) with the winners of the tapas route awards.

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 14:37

The bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th Torremolinos tapas route attended a special awards ceremony held at the town hall on Monda

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid. presented the winners with commemorative plaques and certificates of recognition in the different categories, which included ‘favourite tapa’, ‘most creative tapa’ and ‘best service’.

Del Cid applauded the 33 hospitality businesses for their participation and involvement in this popular route, which took place in the town in November 2025.

First prize for the favourite dish went to the restaurant A Jierro for a breaded mini beef burger with alioli; while second place in this category was shared by El Armario Bodega and Luna Egipcia.

The bars Twister, La Bodega and Luna Egipcia tied for first place in the most creative tapa category. Second place in this section was awarded to Taberna Biznaguera Casa Pepa, with El Rincón de Nacho taking third place.

The restaurant L’Clave de Sol picked up first prize for best service, while second and third prizes were awarded to Luna Egipcia and Isabella Sweet and More, respectively.

Following the presentation ceremony, a prize draw was held with various gifts donated by the participating eateries for the customers who voted in the initiative.