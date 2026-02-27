Torremolinos announces new logistics facility to improve operational capacity of public services

The new logistics facility will be located next to the bullring.

Torremolinos town hall has announced its plans to build a new logistics facility to improve the operational capacity of public services and enable them to be delivered more efficiently.

The new 1,000-square-metre multi-purpose infrastructure will be located next to the bullring and will be able to accommodate materials, maintenance crews, auxiliary facilities and the municipal vehicle fleet.

The multi-service facility will provide the town with a municipal infrastructure designed in an integrated and functional manner and tailored to the real needs of the various municipal services, while complying with current technical, planning, environmental and safety regulations.

The council said the new facility will help improve the performance of the duties assigned to each department. The initiative, funded through an allocation included in the 2026 municipal budgets, has a base tender budget at approximately 700,000 euros.

The construction of this building forms part of a plan to free up plots of land where various public service facilities are currently located. This will also make it possible to move forward with other projects, including the future transport interchange hub to be built by the Andalusian regional government.

The council has already put out to tender the drafting of the technical project and the provision of services for site management and health and safety coordination. This includes a prior topographical survey of the project area, as well as the geotechnical study required in advance for the structural calculations of the building.