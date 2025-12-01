Torremolinos announces new AI initiative to improve citizen support services The objective is to significantly enhance the council’s capacity to respond to the growing demand for citizen interaction, both by telephone and through digital channels

Tony Bryant Monday, 1 December 2025, 12:16 Share

Torremolinos town hall is launching a new set of advanced communication and citizen support services in order to improve user response through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The objective is to significantly enhance the council’s capacity to respond to the growing demand for citizen interaction, both by telephone – with nearly 90,000 incoming calls per year – and through digital channels.

The project, which has already been awarded, has an implementation period of two years and a budget of almost 100,000 euros. It forms part of the integrated action plan ‘Torremolinos: transformando el paraíso’ (Torremolinos: transforming paradise), co-funded by the European regional development fund (ERDF) 2021–2027, within Spain’s multi-regional operational programme (Pope).

The services to be developed include the expansion of the IP telephony system already in place at the town hall through the addition of new extensions, and the implementation of an omnichannel contact centre platform aimed at improving telephone and digital customer support. This platform will enable automatic call distribution, real-time monitoring, interactive reporting and the unified handling of interactions across voice, email, chat and social media.

In addition, an automated support system based on conversational AI will be implemented, capable of handling calls and enquiries by voice or through digital channels.

Likewise, a security component will be deployed to act as a session controller and ensure secure interconnection between the services provided by the contractor from its cloud-based IP telephony platform.

This set of advanced communication and citizen support services will operate in a controlled and secure environment, providing full guarantees for users in accordance with current data protection legislation.

The application of AI in this field is transforming the way public authorities interact with citizens, enabling the automation of processes, improving operational efficiency and delivering faster and more personalised services.