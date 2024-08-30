Torremolinos announces 60% more funding for non-profit social organisations

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 30 August 2024, 14:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos has increased the amount of aid aimed at local social entities by more than 60 per cent, going from 40,000 euros in 2023 to 65,000 euros this year. The aid was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who said the funds are to support non-profit social organisations that cover basic care needs during the year for people in situations of social vulnerability or risk of social exclusion in Torremolinos, and who regularly participate in social projects that are organised by the town hall.

The mayor thanked these associations “because they make every euro invested in the work they carry out multiply indefinitely, to the point that their work is intangible”. “It is generosity in its purest form,” Del Cid added.

Eligible expenses will be considered, on the one hand, for those related to the needs detected in families. The aid will account for up to 100 per cent of the cost of expenses related to the purchase of food and basic necessities: energy poverty, such as payment for electricity, gas and water supplies; replacement of appliances; repairs and necessary renovations; or expenses related to housing, such as payment of monthly rent or payment of short stays in hostels.

On the other hand, expenses related to the operation of the associations will also be considered. The grants will involve up to a maximum of 80 per cent of the cost of the following expenses: the costs of staff such as social workers or teachers; the operating and maintenance costs of the headquarters of the charity, such as water, electricity or rent (up to 50 per cent of the total cost); and the expenses that are necessary to carry out their activities, such as promotion material (up to 30 per cent of the total cost).

Social associations wishing to benefit from the aid have until 4 October to present their social project.