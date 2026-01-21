Torremolinos announces application period for financial aid for minors with specific needs opens from Friday

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:37 Share

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the application period for financial assistance for the treatment of minors with duly accredited specific needs opens from 21 January to 30 September, or until the allocated budget is exhausted.

The purpose of these grants is to help cover the costs of treatment for minors with specific needs, contributing towards the financial burden faced by families in meeting treatment expenses. Likewise, the aim is to facilitate the necessary care to improve quality of life, promoting the development and wellbeing of the minor and their family.

The council has allocated a maximum amount of 65,000 euros under the current budget allocation. The grants awarded may be used for early intervention treatments, psychological care, speech and language therapy, psychomotricity, social skills development, support for sensory impairments and educational reinforcement for minors with learning difficulties.

Eligible beneficiaries are minors with specific needs duly accredited by a disability certificate or a report from the relevant medical specialist, whose family unit is unable to afford appropriate treatment due to economic circumstances, and who meet the following requirements: having a child with specific needs who requires treatment at a specialised centre; the applicant being over 18 years of age or legally emancipated; the family unit must be resident in the municipality of Torremolinos at the time of application; the family’s annual per capita income not exceeding the IPREM (public indicator of multiple effect income), 8,400 euros in 2026; and the applicant being up to date with their local tax obligations to the local council.

The terms and conditions, the application form and other required documentation can be obtained from the social welfare department at the town hall, or on the council’s website www.torremolinos.es