For the third consecutive year, SUR's float will tour the town. Marillú Báez
LGBT+

Torremolinos is all set for a weekend of celebrating diversity with Pride 2025

The celebrations in the Costa del Sol town are the biggest in Andalucía and the second largest in Spain, only after Madrid

V. Rojas

Torremolinos

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:41

The Torremolinos Pride celebrations are the biggest in Andalucía and the second biggest in Spain, only after Madrid. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the event beats records every year thanks to a full programme of cultural and sporting events and performances.

Last year some 80,000 visitors attended the Torremolinos Pride events on the Saturday evening, generating a financial impact of more than 95 million euros. This year's event is expected to attract even more.

The slogan chosen for this year's event in Torremolinos is 'Celebrating all diversities, building a future in colours'. This year's event has not wanted to leave anyone out and this is reflected in its poster, designed by local artist Lucía Type. This year's gala will be presented by Estupenda Márquez, trans artist Regina Varanski, SUR journalist Iván Gelibter and drag queens Xenon Spain and Sharonne. For the first time this year the events include a performance by a disabled drag queen. The event promises to be inclusive and accessible with sign language accompanying the important speeches and spaces for those with reduced mobility.

Torremolinos may have failed in its bid last year to host Euro Pride 2027 but that has not stopped the organisers making this year's event more international than ever. The most important presentations will be translated into English.

Events culminate with the grand parade setting off from Torremolinos town hall from 5pm on Saturday.

