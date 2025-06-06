Torremolinos shows commitment to diversity during Pride 2025 festivities

One of the colourful floats at last Year’s Pride in Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:40 | Updated 09:46h.

Torremolinos Pride, the most important in Andalucía and the second in Spain, got going in the Costa del Sol town this week with a series of talks, workshops and events, including the inauguration of the exhibition, In Love, which can be viewed in the Picasso cultural centre until Saturday 14 June.

The main festivities of this flamboyant gathering, now celebrating its tenth year in the town, take place today (Friday) and Saturday 7 June. Along with Iván Gelibter, editor-in-chief of SUR's SIX magazine, the shows will be presented by Xenon Spain.

Friday's activities include the presentation of Chemsex, a book authored by Daniel Íncera that focuses on HIV infection and other health aspects.

Other events lined up for Friday evening include the seventh 'proud pets contest' at 6.30pm in Avenida Palma de Mallorca, followed by the 'high heel race', which will start from Avenida Palma de Mallorca at 7.30pm.

The Picasso cultural centre will host this year's concerts from 8pm, which will present Sonia, Selena and Salma, as well as music by DJs Dennys Moore and JD, and performances by Coro Rainbow and Voces Hoffman. The show will also include the drag artistes, Pink Chadora, Lara Sajen, Cherilyn Divine, Queen Kartajena, Talavera, Katrina, Dafne Mugler and Alma de Soul.

The main day of the festival, Saturday, begins with the Pride procession, which will depart from the town hall at 5pm, during which hundreds of gayly clad revellers will follow a route through the town and on to the cultural centre. Here the reading of the manifesto will take place, led by the municipality's social organisation for diversity.

Saturday's concerts will present the event's main attraction, Melody, a singer and dancer who represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song Esa Diva. Melody's career took off at the age of ten with the song El Baile del Gorila (the gorilla dance), which became one of the biggest summer hits of 2001 in Spain. The 35-year-old, who performs a mixture of Latin pop, new flamenco and dance music, has since released six albums and clocked-up numerous successful singles in the Spanish and Latin American charts.

Also performing are the LGBT+ choir of Torremolinos and the drag performers Sharonne, Lola Spain, Kelly Roller, Satín Greco, Gina Turner, Coca Boom, La Camacha and Pelidark.

Torremolinos is a diverse, respectful and free town all year round, but even more so when Pride arrives, and organisers say this year's festivities will be even grander than previous years.

www.pridetorremolinos.es