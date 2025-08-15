Torremolinos adopts manifesto to promote tourism that is purposeful, responsible and inclusive

Tony Bryant Friday, 15 August 2025, 14:34 Share

Torremolinos town hall has adopted Exceltur’s manifesto for a ‘Tourism that Adds Up’, which aims to promote tourism that is purposeful, responsible, inclusive and regenerative, as well as to restore the connections between the tourism sector and the local community. It is a declaration of intentions and commitments to drive progress based on a roadmap agreed upon by all stakeholders in the sector, while also addressing the demands of citizens in tourist destinations.

Through the manifesto, an objective and rigorous analysis of the current tourist positioning of destinations is promoted in order to redefine and agree on the most realistic and desirable future goals, policies and actions.

The manifesto brings together a series of principles reflecting a commitment to promoting the most sustainable and responsible tourism management practices, with a focus on ensuring harmonious coexistence and aligning interests with the expectations of the well-being generated by tourism.

These include raising visitor awareness to ensure the utmost respect for the cultural and identity values of destinations and their surroundings, avoiding excessive or harmful tourism.

It also emphasises placing and integrating the unique values of local culture and natural heritage at the heart of tourism strategies, and promoting the hiring of local suppliers to maximise the socioeconomic fabric and local employment, alongside collaboration with local communities.

Additionally, it supports the development of business initiatives that, with appropriate public backing, facilitate investment in various types of tourist infrastructure. Another aim is to promote initiatives that equip destinations with greater technological or digital capabilities, strengthening the promotion of the unique characteristics of their local offerings.

The five main national tourism associations (Cehat, Ceav, Hotelería de España, Ala and Feneval) have already joined this manifesto, along with numerous town halls and tourism associations at both regional and provincial levels.

Exceltur is a non-profit association made up of 33 of the most important companies across the tourism sector, and the subsectors of air, rail, sea and land transportation, accommodation, travel agencies and tour operators.