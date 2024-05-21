Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 16:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

A group of former workers from Tivoli, along with Benalmádena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara and several local councillors, gathered on the steps of the troubled amusement park in in Arroyo de la Miel on Monday (20 May) to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of its opening.

Although the group sang happy birthday and enjoyed a celebratory cake to mark the occasion, the anniversary was marred by the fact that Tivoli has now been closed for four years.

With banners asking for the reopening of Tivoli and demanding that Tremón, the company that owns it, listens to the requests of the former staff, the workers said they wanted to convey a message of “hope”.

“We are very hopeful to see it reopen as soon as possible and that this emblem of the Costa del Sol will continue for many more years,” said Juan Carmona, one of the workers' spokespersons, who added that “there are glimpses of light”.

“We know that the formula for its reopening is being negotiated, whether as a rental or for sale,” Carmona added, while emphasising the work carried out by the former staff to keep Tivoli clean and free from vandals and looters.

“Within our economic possibilities, which are few, the workers are paying for the animals' food and the fuel for the vehicles used to clean and monitor the grounds,” he explained.

The town’s mayor added, “The town hall does not have ownership of Tivoli, but we are trying to force the situation so that it can be reopened. We are meeting with different interested companies and until an agreement is reached, we are not going to say anything.”

Lara explained that there are “many” companies that have shown interest in reopening it as an amusement park. He added that his council is working “hard” in the mediation between the company that finally reaches an agreement with the owner for its reopening. “We want it to be a solvent and viable company so that Tivoli can serve another 52 years,” he said.

In addition to the birthday celebrations, there was a preview screening of a documentary about Tivoli, made by the Aliquindoc production company, at the Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel. The documentary was presented at the Malaga cinema festival earlier this year, and its directors, Lucía Muñoz and Sergio Rodrigo, announced that the documentary will be released in cinemas at the end of June, so it will be screened at the Albéniz cinema for one week.