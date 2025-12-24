The Tibetan temple overlooking the Mediterranean that makes the Costa del Sol a pilgrimage destination

Alejandro Trujillo Malaga Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 10:36 Share

On the slopes of the Mijas mountain range, dominating the coastline like a spiritual lighthouse visible from the A-7 motorway, stands a structure that has transformed the face of the Costa del Sol. The Enlightenment Stupa (Chan Chub Chorten) is not only a unique architectural monument; with its 33 metre height, it has established itself as the largest Buddhist stupa in Europe and in the whole of the West.

This milestone, the result of collaboration between the local administration and private initiative, has turned Benalmádena into an unexpected international pilgrimage centre that attracts both seekers of spirituality and tourists attracted by its imposing presence overlooking the Mediterranean.

The project was promoted by the Buddhist master from Bhutan, Lopon Tsechu Rinpoche, who had maintained close links with the province of Malaga since the 1990s. At the end of that decade, his path crossed that of the then mayor of Benalmádena, Enrique Bolín.

The harmony between the spiritual leader and the mayor allowed the project to be quickly unblocked: the council ceded the municipal land in a privileged location, the balcony of the Costa del Sol, while the funding, which came to around 1.5 million euros, was provided entirely by donations from disciples and sympathisers from around the world.

The Karma Kagyu cultural association of Benalmádena, constituted in 2000, has since then managed the construction and life of the temple, demonstrating the capacity of civil society to sustain cultural infrastructures of the first order.

A spiritual and architectural legacy

Work began in 2002 and the monument was inaugurated on 5 October 2003. The ceremony was attended by more than 4,000 people, along with the Bhutanese authorities and Lama Kunzig Shamar Rinpoche, the second figure in the Karma Kagyu lineage, who consecrated the temple. Sadly, Lopon Tsechu Rinpoche had passed away four months earlier, so the Benalmádena Stupa has gone down in history as his "last gift to the West."

From an architectural point of view, the stupa breaks the mould. Unlike most of these monuments, the Benalmádena stupa houses a 100 square metre meditation hall inside. Its dimensions are colossal: a base of 25 metres on each side and a height of 33 metres crowned by a golden spire symbolising the awakened mind. Its stepped structure represents the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and consciousness.

Interior of the Stupa de la Iluminación de Benalmádena (Illumination Stupa of Benalmádena). SUR

The interior has been decorated with murals narrating the life of Shakyamuni Buddha, executed by artists from the Himalayas and Nepal, bringing an invaluable artistic value to the province. In addition, the basement of the building houses exhibitions on Tibetan Buddhism and Himalayan culture, strengthening the local museum offer.

Capital of European Buddhism

The impact of the stupa transcends the aesthetic. International media have even called Benalmádena the "capital of European Buddhism" due to the combination of this giant monument, the local community and the direct connections with Bhutan.

This infrastructure has boosted tourism in the Benalmádena Pueblo area. The Benalmádena Buddhist Group maintains an active agenda with meditation sessions and teachings, especially the guided meditations on Sunday afternoons.

Visitors from all over Europe schedule their trips to the Costa del Sol with the stupa as an obligatory stop, not only because of its spiritual significance, but also because it offers one of the most powerful panoramic views of the coastline, stretching from Malaga city to Fuengirola and, on clear days, the African coast.

The setting has been completed with the Benalmádena butterfly park, a Thai-style building located next to the temple, creating a sort of "micro Asia" in the heart of the Mediterranean that enriches the diversity of Malaga's tourist offer.

Access to the outdoor viewing platform is free of charge, while admission to the meditation hall and exhibitions costs a symbolic two euros, which goes towards maintaining a site that, two decades later, is still an example of success and an international attraction.