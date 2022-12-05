Thousands gather in Torremolinos to welcome the festive season The official switching on of the Christmas illuminations signalled the beginning of the town’s programme of festive events, which includes more than 40 different activities for all age groups

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Torremolinos on Friday evening for the official switching on of the town’s Christmas illuminations. The ceremony, which was overseen by the mayor, Margarita del Cid, and the celebrated Spanish soprano, Ainhoa Arteta, signalled the beginning of the town’s programme of festive events, which includes more than 40 different activities for all age groups.

One of the highlights of the night was the inauguration of the new musical ball, a giant bauble that will offer a music and light show at different times each day (7, 8 and 9pm) until 6 January.

Hundreds of children dressed as angels participated in the parade of the Christmas Star, which began in Calle San Miguel and ended in Plaza Costa del Sol, while students of the Torremolinos Dance Centre performed a special Christmas show, directed and choreographed by local dancer Carmen Crespo.

The popular zambomba ensemble, Raya Real, closed the festivities with a concert of traditional flamenco carols in the Plaza Costa del Sol.