Worldwide Christmas traditions come together in Benalmádena

One of the shows during last year's Christmas traditions festival. / SUR

Benalmádena is to host the thirteenth Festival Internacional de Navidad from Friday 16 until Sunday 18 December, a three-day event that focuses on different Christmas traditions from all corners of the world.

Organised by the Benalmádena Foreign Residents' department and various local expat associations, the festival is held in the Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel and presents the festive customs and gastronomy of more than a dozen different countries, including the UK, America, Spain, Germany, France and Ukraine.

The festival will begin at midday on Friday with the habitual presentation parade of all the associations and societies involved. These will include the Welsh Society, who will use the event to raise funds for Cudeca; and the Sur Pipes Band, the Costa del Sol’s only Spanish bagpipe band.

All of the participating countries will be highlighting their traditional Christmas cuisine and drinks – from the typical mulled wine and mince pies, to a variety of classic festive gastronomy from Europe, South American and Asia.

Along with live music and dance shows, the festival will also include plenty of activities to keep the children occupied, including a bouncy castle, face painting and festive games and competitions.

There will also be visits from Father Christmas and the Three Kings throughout the weekend.