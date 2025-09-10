This is what the new 240,000-euro skate park on prime site in Torremolinos will be like

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 12:43 Share

Daniel Yabar, an architect who is a reference point for skating enthusiasts, is the author of the design on which the new skate park planned by Torremolinos will be based. It will be located in an area of the town which, despite its strategic position near the tourist monument roundabout, is currently abandoned.

It is a skate park - the construction of which has been put out to tender - that has the signature of an author who has already developed similar facilities all over Spain, from Vitoria to Seville, and including Arinaga, in Gran Canaria, which has been well received by users.

The project, which is already under way in the administrative phase, is less about a park and more about a square. The planned intervention will allow the transformation of a 2,400-square-metre municipal site, next to a supermarket, at the junction of Avenida de la Libertad and Los Manantiales, where the area for skateboarders will occupy 686 square metres. In addition, there will be a ‘wave’-style ramp for surf skate enthusiasts, that is, those who practice on boards that resemble the ones used to surf the waves in the sea.

The area will have nods to other squares that skaters already frequent in cities such as Malaga, Madrid and Philadelphia in the USA.

Urban regeneration

The community of municipalities of the Costa del Sol has been in charge of drafting the technical document for the work, which is included in the urbanisation and infrastructure provision project Linear Park – Avenida de la Libertad, a work carried out by the municipal technical services. Its objective is to achieve urban regeneration across a group of plots between Avenida de la Libertad and Avenida San Francisco, thereby improving the facilities along the entire route.

The investment amounts to 239,999.99 euros, partly financed through the grant from the municipal economic assistance plan of the Malaga provincial council. The execution period is five months, with a one-year warranty following completion.

The work also includes a pedestrian access from Avenida de los Manantiales, the improvement of the landscaped area and the opening of connections within the urban layout to guarantee accessibility, safety and respect for the environment.

With this new infrastructure, Torremolinos town hall explained it will respond "to the growing demand for spaces for urban sports, promoting healthy lifestyle habits, inclusive sport and coexistence" in a facility "designed for young people and families".

"We reaffirm our firm commitment to sport, fulfilling one of our main premises: to provide Torremolinos with the best facilities. At the same time, we promote sport as one of the fundamental pillars to achieve a healthy life and promote essential values such as teamwork," mayor Margarita del Cid said.