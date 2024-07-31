PSOE demands the Junta and Benalmádena town hall should rescue Tivoli amusement park

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 15:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The PSOE political party in Benalmádena has demanded that the Junta de Andalucía and the local town hall should rescue the closed Tivoli amusement park, once the report of the University of Málaga (UMA) has been released. The document supports the possibility that the land can be expropriated for not fulfilling its social function, after four years of closure.

"The socialist party has always defended the social function of Tivoli as now highlights the report of the UMA, requested by the former socialist mayor Victor Navas, which states that Tivoli can be rescued as a social function, as it can respond to the needs of the entire area of the Costa del Sol as a unique amusement park that should be protected," said the secretary general of PSOE in Malaga, Daniel Perez.

Pérez said, "The Junta de Andalucía and Benalmádena town hall are only speculating. They are joining the Tremon group's strategy, waiting for time to pass so they can speculate. We want to tell the Junta's president Juanma Moreno Bonilla, and also the mayor of Benalmádena, that no, Tivoli has to have a social function, that Tivoli has to respond to the needs of the Costa del Sol environment, and also to its workers, who continue to work hard to ensure that it is kept in good condition."

For his part, the secretary general of the PSOE in Benalmádena, Víctor Navas highlighted, at the gates of Tivoli, "the legacy and the work that we socialists did at the head of the town hall, and that is what we demand from the current municipal government. "More specifically, today we know that the amusement park can be rescued and this is ratified by a report that the socialists requested in 2022 from the University of Malaga. An opinion in which we wanted legal guarantees about a possible rescue in the face of Tremon's refusal to negotiate the opening of this amusement park. In the end, time has proved us right," he said.