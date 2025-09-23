Three-million-euro revamp of La Nogalera square in Torremolinos won't be finished until next year

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:31 Share

Torremolinos will have to wait at least until the first quarter of 2026 to see the revamped La Nogalera square, which has been undergoing a complete transformation since October 2024. The square, packed with businesses of all kinds, is one of the busiest spots in the town.

According to the town hall, the planned intervention is 60% complete and the project is progressing "at a good pace". However, the deadlines have had to be rescheduled due to delays caused by the work on the tunnel of the Cercanías railway station. Added to this are the challenges posed by fifty-year-old supply infrastructure. The town hall has stated that these are unforeseen events, not attributable to the local government team. At the beginning of 2025, when it was believed that the renovation of the square could be finished in the spring, councillor for urban regeneration and supramunicipal funds Marina Vázquez said that they had encountered issues they didn't even know existed.

According to the new schedule, the market will undergo the final stretch of renovation this autumn, which includes its extension to Calle Cauce, once the adjacent Calle Antonio Girón and Calle Emilio Esteban are ready.

Outstanding work

In addition to the paving, what remains to be done is the installation of the new fountains, including the dry fountain, which will be equipped with jets of water, the planting of vegetation and the construction of pergolas.

At the same time, the utilities and services will be renewed and an efficient lighting system will be installed, which will help illuminate the square at night and improve safety.

The town hall has stated that, given the magnitude of the work underway in La Nogalera, "direct and constant contact is maintained with shopkeepers in the area, not only to keep them informed of the progress of the work, but also to listen to their opinions and needs".

For this reason, the owners of businesses affected by the work are receiving municipal grants of 750 and 1,000 euros, depending on the type of establishment they have.

European funds

The project is part of the actions of the 'Torremolinos Paraíso Inteligente' plan, financed by European Next Generation EU funds, almost 65% of which are earmarked for La Nogalera. Torremolinos is one of the municipalities in the Andalucía region with the highest level of implementation of this aid.

The project

The redesign of La Nogalera has been planned by architects María Vargas García and Ana Baena Azuaga of the Varba studio. The idea is to provide more shade and equip the area with more fountains in order to make the space more enjoyable for the public. The project pictures an "organic" design that creates "dynamism and lightness".

Included are the installation of sensors to ensure intelligent irrigation and responsible consumption of energy, as well as to count the number of people passing. Also planned is an 11-metre-wide and seven-metre-tall digital water curtain with benches. The dry fountain will be located close to Calle San Miguel.

The pergolas will be equipped with renewable energy collection systems, which, as well as helping to alleviate the heat, will provide a high level of energy self-sufficiency. The planting of large trees has been ruled out because the square sits on top of the tunnel through which the coastal train runs.