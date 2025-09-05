Torremolinos mayor to undergo one last procedure after overcoming breast cancer

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 5 September 2025, 15:20 Share

“I won’t be around on a day-to-day basis, but I assure you that my spirits are focused on recovering quickly and being back soon.” With these words, published in a post on her social media accounts where she is regularly active to share matters of public interest, the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has announced that she will be on medical leave for a few days. As she herself recalled, in October 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which, she said, "I have dealt with as best I could and with the strength of the love I have received".

“There are no traces of the disease left, but there are after-effects that need to be addressed,” she said about the enforced break in her duties at the head of the town hall. As she pointed out, the hospital visit has a specific purpose: “It involves a stage of reconstruction following the surgery I underwent to remove the cancer.”

Del Cid also took the opportunity to highlight the support she has received during this time: "On this path of healing, I have been surrounded by exceptional healthcare professionals to whom I will never be sufficiently grateful. Nor will I be grateful enough to the people who love me and whom I adore."

"In a few days I'll be back and recovering in paradise", her brief message concluded, which has generated numerous reactions of encouragement, and which was accompanied by a night view of the Torremolinos coastline.

In situations of this type, in accordance with the organisation of the municipal government of Torremolinos, the responsibilities of the head of the council fall to the first deputy mayor, Marta Huete.