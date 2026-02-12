Benalmádena mayor testifies in court as ‘Legionella case’ investigation intensifies

The Mayor of Benalmádena on his arrival at the court in Torremolinos.

José Carlos García Benalmádena Thursday, 12 February 2026, 15:37 Share

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has appeared for the first time before the investigating court in Torremolinos as a suspect in the so-called ‘Legionella case.’

Lara’s testimony came after his previous appearances on three occasions had been postponed for various reasons - the most recent being last September, when the mayor changed lawyers.

Lara expressed his "satisfaction at having finally been able to give a statement in this case" after several postponements "beyond his control."

The mayor stated that he had answered all the questions posed by the judge overseeing the investigation, although he declined to answer questions from the prosecution, represented by the PSOE municipal group.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s defence lawyer highlighted "the intention to request the dismissal and immediate closure of the case," in which the alleged commission of the crimes of malfeasance, influence peddling, bribery and fraud is being investigated.

The mayor has avoided responding to the accusation, brought by the PSOE, and has distanced himself from the contracting of the company

The investigation was opened in October 2024 following a complaint by the PSOE to the public prosecutor’s office.

The complaint was regarding the acquisition by the municipal company Provise Benamiel, of which Lara is president, of ten cleaning machines using ozonated water and seven for ecological lime treatment.

This was a matter that the Socialists became aware of after a case of Legionella was reported at the CEIP Mariana Pineda school. In his statement before the judge, the mayor distanced himself from these acquisitions and from the operations of Provise Benamiel.

The equipment was acquired without a public tender, as the value of each contract was below the legal limit of 15,000 euros established in public procurement regulations for the supply of goods.

This may allegedly constitute a splitting of the contract, a practice prohibited by law. According to the PSOE complaint, the municipal company made two purchases amounting to 14,630 plus VAT from companies linked to each other, with invoices issued on the same day.

To do this, a justificatory memorandum outlining the need was used, signed by the company’s former manager, M. J. L. B, who is also under investigation. According to the PSOE’s complaint, this report was prepared after some of the equipment had already been installed.

Threats directed at Víctor Navas

In addition to Lara, two other people under investigation have appeared before the judge: the former manager of the municipal company and F. M. S, a businessman who is married to a councillor in the governing team, Yolanda Peña. The latter’s lawyer has requested that a case concerning alleged threats against the leader of the socialists of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, be excluded from the proceedings. These threats occurred after the PSOE brought the matter to the public prosecutor, and the former mayor submitted as evidence in court a notarial record containing the content of the received text messages.