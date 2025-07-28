Mayor publicly apologises for delay to vital work in centre of Benalmádena Pueblo

Some part of the work being carried out in the area around the church of Santo Domingo.

In a rare move, as it is fairly uncommon in politics, the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara (PP), has publicly apologised to local residents and shopkeepers for the delay in the works being undertaken in the historic centre of Benalmádena Pueblo. This work includes the remodelling and improvement of the sewage networks and to enhance the appearance of the streets between the church of Santo Domingo and Plaza de la Niña.

"I would like to expressly apologise to all residents and retailers for the delay in the works and for the many inconveniences they are causing," said Lara in a video published on the town hall's social media networks, referring to works that began in November 2024.

The mayor explained that this concern of the citizens is also shared by him and his governing team, who are following "to the millimetre every detail" of the work in order to be able to push it forward and finish it "as soon as possible".

"It doesn't pain me to acknowledge the strain I'm experiencing, both personally and politically, because this situation is undoubtedly causing me the greatest problems since I became mayor in May 2023," he declared.

"Much-needed" action

Lara stressed that these actions are "very necessary" and that until now, no town hall team had undertaken them due to their complexity and the problems that, as has been proven, they would cause. "But this local government and I, as mayor, with the commitment to tackle problems like this one, have got down to work," he added.

The mayor thanked the municipality for its "infinite patience" and stressed that it will be a "substantial" improvement for Benalmádena

The mayor explained that these works are putting an end to "very serious" issues such as the discharge of untreated sewage, the presence of asbestos cement in drinking water pipes and the completely "obsolete and outdated" condition of the system. "We were elected with the commitment not only to fulfil an electoral programme, but also to return investment to our entire society," he added.

He concluded his message to the municipality by thanking the people for their "infinite patience" and guaranteed that when the work is completed it will be a "substantial" improvement for the town as a whole and in particular for the historic quarter, which "will make the leap in quality that we all want".