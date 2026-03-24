Costa del Sol prison isolates inmate suspected of elderly man's murder for 'aggressive' behaviour

The 38-year-old suspect of the death of 74-year-old Ángel in the Costa del Sol will remain under constant supervision at the Alhaurín de la Torre prison. The facility management made this decision after the detainee demonstrated "aggressive" behaviour upon entering the prison.

According to sources, the suspect attacked several workers as soon as he entered. Although there were no injuries, the prisoner has proved to be a risk factor.

The workers have requested that he be treated as a dangerous prisoner, incapable of coexisting with other inmates. As a result, he will stay in one of the modules with maximum surveillance controls.

As established in Spanish law, he will have very little contact with other inmates and have a maximum of three hours of outdoor time per day.

The police arrested the man on 16 March, when they found him hiding in the building where the deceased - 74-year-old Ángel - lived.

A neighbour had discovered the victim's body earlier that day, after family members had asked him to go to Ángel's home and check on him. They hadn't heard from Ángel in a while and it was unusual for him to go long periods without communicating.

As soon as the neighbour entered, he found Ángel's body on the floor, with blood stains around.

When the emergency services arrived, they discovered several injuries to Ángel's face and other parts of his head.

The court ordered the suspect's provisional imprisonment last week.