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Road safety measures have been carried out in the area surrounding El Tomillar school. SUR
Costa del Sol

Benalmádena strengthens road safety measures in school environments

Measures have been carried out in the area surrounding the El Tomillar school and the Local Police are proposing solutions for many other areas that need attention

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 15:24

Measures have been carried out in Benalmádena with the aim of strengthening the safety of children and their families in the area surrounding the El Tomillar school.

The project, intended to “strengthen safety in all school environments”, was carried out by the Local Police in collaboration with the mobility department of the town hall. It included the expansion of the pedestrian waiting area and the conversion of a former parking area into a ‘pick-up and go’ zone.

During school drop-off and pick-up times, this area will be reserved exclusively for children getting in or out of vehicles, although outside these hours it will function as a normal car park.

A number of streets in this area have been made one-way and 16 additional parking spaces have also been provided.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by the chief of the Local Police, Juan Carlos Merchán, visited the area on Monday to see the results of the changes made to traffic and parking in the area.

“We have areas of the town that at certain times of the day experience very high traffic peaks, with the added factor that many children are moving through the area alongside their families at those times. Our Local Police, are doing excellent work identifying blackspots and proposing solutions for many other areas that will now be worked on,” explained the mayor.

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surinenglish Benalmádena strengthens road safety measures in school environments

Benalmádena strengthens road safety measures in school environments