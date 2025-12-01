Spain's traffic authorities prepare new fines

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:46 Share

Spain's traffic directorate (DGT) has decided to introduce some new strict measures and fines, which could even lead to imprisonment, to reduce the accident rate on Spanish roads. The measures are expected to be implemented by the end of this year or early 2026.

The strictest of all is a tougher blood alcohol limit, which is currently under parliamentary review. Once approved, the alcohol limit in exhaled air will be 0.1mg, equivalent to 0.2 grams per liter of blood. If levels are between 0.1 and 0.25mg, the offence will be considered minor, with a fine of 200 euros and a deduction of two licence points; if levels are between 0.26 and 0.5mg, the fine will be 500 euros and four points. For novice drivers, this applies as soon as they exceed 0.0mg, while levels above 0.51mg will incur a fine of 1,000 euros and six points.

There will also be restrictions on dangerous overtaking, such as on roads with snow or ice, or crossing solid red lines. Ignoring these rules will result in fines of 200 to 400 euros and the loss of four points.

Motorcyclists, one of the most at-risk groups in the event of an accident, will be required to wear a full-face or modular helmet on interurban roads. Failure to comply will result in a 200-euro fine and the loss of four points.

Motorcycles will also be allowed to use the right-hand hard shoulder in case of traffic jams, provided they travel at under than 30km/h and respect other priority road users, such as bicycles or emergency services. Failing to follow this rule or using the hard shoulder before this measure comes into effect carries a 200-euro fine.

Regarding emergency services, a new regulation will require vehicles to create space between lanes to allow police and emergency vehicles to pass on motorways in case of traffic jams. Failure to do so will result in a 200 euros fine.

Finally, low emission zones are expected to continue expanding in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

According to Race (royal automobile club of Spain), "this stricter regulation penalises bad practices even more. The aim of the DGT and the government with these changes is to ensure road safety and reduce the accident rate".