Regional government spends 900,000 euros on a day centre for the disabled in Benalmádena The regional minister for social inclusion and the town’s mayor visited the site of the ABAD association centre and highlighted the work of the organisations in the sector

José Carlos García Benalmádena Thursday, 15 January 2026, 16:50 Share

The regional minister for social inclusion, youth, families and equality, Loles López, has visited the new day centre for people with disabilities in Benalmádena, a facility managed by the Benalmádena association for disability care (ABAD).

The new centre has been financed by the Andalusian regional government to the tune of 900,000 euros from next generation funds in a project in which 1.5 million euros have been invested. The action is part of the 134-million-euro subsidy line, financed by European funds, aimed at local and third sector entities for the construction and refurbishment of day centres and residences for the elderly and disabled throughout Andalucía.

Accompanied on the visit by the town mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, the minister emphasised that actions such as the construction of this new day centre, which also has the support of the town hall and Malaga provincial council, "are an example that politics aimed at making others happy is worthwhile".

López took the opportunity to acknowledge the fundamental work carried out by third-sector organisations, which “work day in, day out alongside those most in need and humanise us, help us keep our feet on the ground, and teach us that what truly helps us grow as individuals is helping others to be happy and to see their dreams fulfilled”.

Proximity and quality of life

Lara said that this day centre for people with disabilities is a "much-needed and much-demanded resource in the municipality". He also underlined that its implementation is "an example of how collaboration between administrations can make great projects a reality for people who need them".

Finally, the vice-president of ABAD, Petri Tejero, thanked the public administrations "for their support" in making "an important and necessary resource" a reality, as "until now families were obliged to travel to other municipalities to receive this service", which is why the new day centre, she claimed, means "proximity, peace of mind and quality of life".