Major refurbishment of iconic Ovoide building enters its final stretch in Benalmádena

It is the first major refurbishment of the municipal facilities in its 27 years of existence.

The first major refurbishment of the building popularly known as the Ovoide building in its 27 years of life is now in its final stretch. The facilities of the municipal centre for continued education, which also houses other services such as the municipal school of music and dance, and the UNED classroom of the University of Madrid, are being refurbished with the aim of improving accessibility and energy efficiency of the building.

The project, financed with European funds, has a budget of almost 725,000 euros and will include the installation of a lift and an insulation system on the exterior envelope and the interior of the building, which will subsequently be painted off-white. The aim is to improve the thermal inertia of the building, minimising losses in winter and reducing heat gains in summer.

In addition, all the carpentry and windows are being replaced and other important work is being carried out to improve the quality of the building, which is used by 1,000 students. The building required a major renovation "after almost three decades in operation", said the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, who highlighted the need to undertake this work in view of the multitude of training activities that take place in its facilities.

Relocation of students

While the work on this building, located on Paseo del Generalife in Arroyo de la Miel, is being carried out, the town hall has relocated students to the IES Poetas Andaluces secondary school, as well as to the Anica Torres and Manuel Estepa schools.

The work is subsidised by the energy rehabilitation plan for public buildings (PIREP). The Benalmádena project was selected based on criteria of architectural quality, solidity, comprehensive approach, innovation and opportunity, among other things.