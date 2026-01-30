Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
On the left, the entrance to the meter room, located right next to a flat; on the right, the hole in which the body was found. Ñito Salas
Investigation

UPDATE: Corpse found in Spanish town meter room identified as 70-year-old missing man

The deceased's name was Juan and he was last seen in the coastal town of Benalmádena on 1 January

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:16

The body found on Tuesday in the meter room in a Benalmádena residential building belongs to 70-year-old Juan, who has been missing for a month. According to sources consulted by SUR, the man had used the chamber hidden in the room to spend the nights.

Juan was last seen in Benalmádena on 1 January. Throughout the whole month, several associations were using social media to spread a missing person report: "70 years old, 1.67 height, slim build, partial baldness, light blond hair, light eyes, head injury," the post read.

A resident of the building found the body and called the police. For weeks, he and his neighbours had been complaining of the smell coming from the meter room, which is right next to two flats on a semi-basement floor.

The low chamber where the macabre discovery was made contains only rubble.

At the time when the resident found him, Juan's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. He had clothes from the waist up and only underwear below. The forensic team determined that the man had died in the first days of the year.

The investigators are keeping all hypotheses open until the results of the autopsy are ready.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Malaga weather: Storm Kristin batters eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to host 25th drag queen gala
  4. 4 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  5. 5 Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride
  6. 6 Malaga villages demand investigation after five-day phone and internet outage
  7. 7 Ageing abroad with confidence: How foreign retirees financially prepare to enjoy their retirement in Spain
  8. 8 More people than ever in work on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Benalmádena venue to rattle and roll during free blues afternoon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish UPDATE: Corpse found in Spanish town meter room identified as 70-year-old missing man

UPDATE: Corpse found in Spanish town meter room identified as 70-year-old missing man