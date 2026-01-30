UPDATE: Corpse found in Spanish town meter room identified as 70-year-old missing man

On the left, the entrance to the meter room, located right next to a flat; on the right, the hole in which the body was found.

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:16

The body found on Tuesday in the meter room in a Benalmádena residential building belongs to 70-year-old Juan, who has been missing for a month. According to sources consulted by SUR, the man had used the chamber hidden in the room to spend the nights.

Juan was last seen in Benalmádena on 1 January. Throughout the whole month, several associations were using social media to spread a missing person report: "70 years old, 1.67 height, slim build, partial baldness, light blond hair, light eyes, head injury," the post read.

A resident of the building found the body and called the police. For weeks, he and his neighbours had been complaining of the smell coming from the meter room, which is right next to two flats on a semi-basement floor.

The low chamber where the macabre discovery was made contains only rubble.

At the time when the resident found him, Juan's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. He had clothes from the waist up and only underwear below. The forensic team determined that the man had died in the first days of the year.

The investigators are keeping all hypotheses open until the results of the autopsy are ready.