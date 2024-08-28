Benalmádena cliff plunge car is still stranded on beach two months later

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 15:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A car that plummeted off a cliff some 30 metres high in Benalmádena Costa following an accident between two vehicles on 4 July is still stranded on the beach. On its way down, the car made several somersaults and landed on the rocks, with the roof submerged in the sea. There was only one person inside the car, whose life was saved largely due to the immediate assistance he received from a diver who was at the time swimming submerged a few metres from where the accident happened.

It so happens that this small cove, located between the La Perla and Torremuelle beaches, has no direct access. It can only be reached by sea, or on foot between the rocks and at low tide from one of the nearby coves, although it is not an easy path. Thanks to this, there were no bathers on the beach on the day of the accident.

This has not prevented curious onlookers from approaching the area to photograph the car or even to paint graffiti on it. During this time, no attempt has been made to remove the vehicle because none of the parties involved in the case consider themselves competent to do so. According to sources familiar with the case, none of the insurers are willing to assume the cost of the recovery operation, which would be around 3,000 euros, as a large crane would be necessary to carry it out.

In view of this, Spain's directorate general for coasts, which is dependent on the central government, said that the cleaning of beaches is the responsibility of the town councils and that it is they, therefore, who must proceed to remove any waste, and in this case the car could be considered as such.

Benalmádena town hall announced that it is going to notify the two insurance companies that if they do not remove the vehicle, it will be the council who will carry out the removal, which will then pass the cost on to them, although for the moment it do not give any more details of the expected timescale for this to happen.