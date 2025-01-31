Brown bin awareness campaign gets under way in Benalmádena

Olea looks at one of the posters of the information campaign.

Benalmádena town hall has launched an awareness and communication campaign on the selective disposal of bio-waste using the brown bins, of which 200 units have been installed throughout the municipality. The campaign started this week in schools with the aim of informing about the location and use of the brown bin in the municipality.

Benalmádena, like other European municipalities, has installed these new containers for all domestic organic waste, such as food, among other waste, "as long as it is biodegradable", according to the councillor for the environment, Juan Olea.

"It is clear to us that good disposal and recycling always begins at home and with campaigns of this type, which help to educate our citizens," the councillor said.

It should be noted that European regulations state that municipal waste deposited in landfills must be reduced to ten per cent by 2035, a reduction that must be done gradually. For this reason, it is necessary to carry out an information campaign at all levels, involving residents, businessowners, associations, schools and groups in the municipality.

The campaign will include advertising on social networks, face-to-face advice through information stands, visits to homes and housing estates, along with an office to answer any queries. In addition to this, schools themselves will receive special attention because the aim is to provide training through workshops and talks to all pupils from primary to baccalaureate.