Street market vendor sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting rival dead on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Sunday, 7 April 2024, 21:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has confirmed the sentence of a street market vendor to 21.5 years behind bars for shooting another man to death in Torremolinos three years ago.

The 35-year-old victim, Ahmed, was shot three times during the early hours of 19 April 2021 when he got into his van, with the intention of going to the street market in Marbella where he worked.

According to the sentence, seen by SUR, the accused planned the crime and took the victim by surprise. At the time of the shooting, the street vendor was wearing a hood and mask, but his face was still caught on several cameras which led National Police to identify him.

He drove to where the victim lived - at a hostel in Torremolinos - at 9pm the night prior, before the Covid-19 curfew that was in force at the time, the court heard. According to the ruling, he knew the victim's schedule and habits well and waited for him in the dark, hidden between two vehicles. The victim got into his van to start his working day about 5.40am when the accused emerged from his hiding place and fired three shots from less than a metre away, the court heard. Two bullets hit Ahmed from behind, while the third shot - believed to have been the fatal one - struck the 35-year-old in the chest.